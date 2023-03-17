Friday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:55 PM on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Kent State is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Indiana. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 140.5 over/under.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +160

Indiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kent State

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Indiana's record against the spread this season is 15-13-0, and Kent State's is 20-10-0. The Hoosiers have a 17-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Flashes have a record of 12-18-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 151.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.

Indiana wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It records 33 rebounds per game, which ranks 98th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9 per contest.

Indiana hits 5.7 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) while shooting 37% from deep (41st in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.2%.

The Hoosiers rank 70th in college basketball with 98.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 121st in college basketball defensively with 89.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana forces 10.5 turnovers per game (304th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (110th in college basketball play).

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Kent State is 138th in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Kent State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 31% from deep.

Kent State wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

