Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|233.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
- Minnesota has a 231.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 31-37-0 this season.
- The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|30
|43.5%
|117.7
|233.4
|112.3
|228
|227.3
|Timberwolves
|31
|44.9%
|115.7
|233.4
|115.7
|228
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (16-17-0) than at home (15-20-0).
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 22-16 ATS record and a 24-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|36-33
|19-24
|36-33
|Timberwolves
|31-37
|8-6
|31-38
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Timberwolves
|117.7
|115.7
|4
|10
|27-15
|22-16
|36-6
|24-15
|112.3
|115.7
|8
|18
|26-14
|22-18
|31-9
|28-13
