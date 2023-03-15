The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 136-115 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Conley produced 21 points and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.9 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.1 Assists 5.5 7.2 5.4 PRA 20.5 20.7 20.3 PR 14.5 13.5 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Celtics

The Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 112.3 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 22.9 per contest, best in the league.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Conley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2022 28 9 4 3 1 0 1 12/3/2021 32 29 4 7 7 1 0

