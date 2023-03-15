The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 136-115 win versus the Hawks, Anderson tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Anderson's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.0 12.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 6.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 6.5 PRA 22.5 18.5 25.4 PR 18.5 14.1 18.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Kyle Anderson has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 1.4 threes per game, or 3.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 112.3 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 22.9 per game, best in the league.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/10/2022 25 16 7 3 1 1 3 3/3/2022 24 6 5 4 0 0 6

