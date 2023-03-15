Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Edwards, in his last game (March 13 win against the Hawks) posted 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.9 26.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 3.5 4.4 3.7 PRA 37.5 35.2 36.1 PR 33.5 30.8 32.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Celtics

Edwards is responsible for taking 22.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 22.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.2 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.3 points per game.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 22.9 assists per contest, the Celtics are the best squad in the league.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 40 30 6 4 3 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.