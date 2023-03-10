Timberwolves vs. Nets Injury Report Today - March 10
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report heading into a Friday, March 10 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Timberwolves suffered a 117-94 loss to the 76ers. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 32 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|5.1
|1.6
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee), Royce O'Neale: Questionable (Knee), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Thumb), Cameron Johnson: Questionable (Knee)
Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: YES and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves record only 2.6 more points per game (115.3) than the Nets allow (112.7).
- When Minnesota scores more than 112.7 points, it is 23-14.
- The Timberwolves have been scoring 114.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 115.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Minnesota makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (17th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from deep.
- The Timberwolves put up 110.9 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).
Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|226.5
