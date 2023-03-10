The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Rudy Gobert, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 117-94 loss to the 76ers, Gobert had six points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down Gobert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 13.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.5 11.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 27.5 25.9 25.6 PR 26.5 25 24.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are 11th in the league, giving up 112.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are 26th in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Nets are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2022 31 11 4 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.