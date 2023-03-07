Rudy Gobert is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) go head to head at Target Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Kings on Saturday, 138-134. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 27 4 8 0 0 2 Mike Conley 24 3 3 0 0 4 Jaden McDaniels 19 4 2 1 1 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 24.6 points per game and 4.5 assists, while also posting 5.8 rebounds.

Gobert averages a team-best 11.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 67.5% from the field (third in NBA).

Jaden McDaniels averages 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Conley is tops on his team in assists per game (7.3), and also posts 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson puts up 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 23.8 4.8 4.5 1.6 1.2 2.4 Rudy Gobert 11.4 9.3 0.7 0.2 1.5 0 Kyle Anderson 9.8 5.1 4.2 0.9 0.7 0.6 Naz Reid 12.8 5.7 1.9 0.8 0.4 1.7 Jaden McDaniels 12.9 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.7 1.8

