Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on February 28, McDaniels produced 20 points and six rebounds in a 108-101 win versus the Clippers.

In this article, we break down McDaniels' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.6 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.2 Assists -- 2.0 2.2 PRA 18.5 17.5 18.7 PR 16.5 15.5 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 104.2 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 117.9 points per game.

The Lakers give up 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.8 per game, 21st in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 29 6 1 2 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.