The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (30-30) at Chase Center on Sunday, February 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' last outing was a 121-113 loss to the Hornets on Friday. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points in the Timberwolves' loss, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Personal 8.5 2.4 1.6 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.9 2.6 2.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip), Draymond Green: Questionable (Knee), Stephen Curry: Out (Leg), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Warriors allow.

Minnesota has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

While the Timberwolves are putting up 115.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 118.3 a contest.

Minnesota makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (18th in NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 20th in the league averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2.5

