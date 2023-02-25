The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) meet in a matchup with no set line at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Golden Gophers' 23 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (39.1%).

Minnesota's ATS record is 12-11-0 this year.

Nebraska has covered less often than Minnesota this season, recording an ATS record of 10-15-0, as opposed to the 12-11-0 record of Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 66.9 128.7 69.1 139.6 137.7 Minnesota 61.8 128.7 70.5 139.6 132.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Golden Gophers have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Minnesota has won nine games against the spread this season in conference play, while failing to cover six times.

The Golden Gophers' 61.8 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 69.1 the Cornhuskers give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 10-15-0 10-15-0 Minnesota 12-11-0 9-14-0

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits

Nebraska Minnesota 10-3 Home Record 5-10 3-8 Away Record 1-8 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-2-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.1 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

