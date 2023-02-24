The Charlotte Hornets (17-43) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) after losing seven consecutive road games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hornets matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 115.8 (19th in the NBA).

The Hornets' -385 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 118.9 per contest (28th in league).

Minnesota has put together a 28-32-1 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has put together a 24-34-2 ATS record so far this season.

Timberwolves and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +30000 +12000 +155 Hornets +100000 +90000 -

