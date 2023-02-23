Having taken three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 159 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Wild's 163 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 57 33 34 67 44 42 25% Mats Zuccarello 55 20 36 56 32 33 37.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 57 21 24 45 8 34 48.4% Matthew Boldy 57 16 23 39 24 34 55.8% Calen Addison 52 3 24 27 17 10 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.

With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players