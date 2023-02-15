The Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Gophers have gone over in six of their 20 games with a set total (30%).

Minnesota is 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State's .545 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than Minnesota's .500 mark (10-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 67.9 128.8 64.6 133.8 137.1 Minnesota 60.9 128.8 69.2 133.8 132.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Golden Gophers have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season in conference games.

The Golden Gophers score an average of 60.9 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 64.6 the Spartans allow.

Minnesota has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 12-10-0 11-11-0 Minnesota 10-10-0 6-14-0

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Minnesota 10-2 Home Record 5-9 3-5 Away Record 1-6 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-1-0 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 62.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

