The Dallas Mavericks (31-27) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNX.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNX

BSSW and BSNX Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)

Timberwolves (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Timberwolves (27-30-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 9.6% more often than the Mavericks (21-34-3) this year.

Dallas (4-13-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Minnesota (2-5) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (27 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 25-14, while the Timberwolves are 14-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Offensively Minnesota is the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (115.7 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (115.7 points conceded per game).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 11th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.0). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Minnesota takes 38.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.9% are 2-pointers.

