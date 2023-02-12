Ta'Lon Cooper and Filip Rebraca are two players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Williams Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota's Last Game

Minnesota lost its most recent game to the Maryland, 81-46, on Saturday. Pharrel Payne led the way with 14 points, plus six boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pharrel Payne 14 6 2 0 3 0 Jaden Henley 8 7 4 0 0 0 Joshua Ola-Joseph 8 3 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Players to Watch

Cooper puts up a team-high 5.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dawson Garcia paces the Golden Gophers with 14.9 points per contest and 6.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.8 assists.

Jamison Battle puts up 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Payne averages 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the field.

Joshua Ola-Joseph posts 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)