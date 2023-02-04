Saturday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Williams Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61, with the heavily favored Terrapins securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 128.5 over/under.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Line: Maryland -9.5

Maryland -9.5 Point Total: 128.5

Minnesota vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 72, Minnesota 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (-9.5)



Maryland (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Maryland has gone 13-6-0 against the spread, while Minnesota's ATS record this season is 9-9-0. The Terrapins have a 6-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Gophers have a record of 6-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 132.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Maryland has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Minnesota has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota grabs 30.9 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Minnesota makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball) at a 30.5% rate (330th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

Minnesota has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12.1 (187th in college basketball) while forcing 10 (343rd in college basketball).

