Find Unique Sustainable Trees and Presents at Growing Duluth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Growing Duluth and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Growing Duluth, visit growingduluth.com

Growing Duluth has a plethora of unique gifting options including sustainable trees. You may be asking, what is a sustainable tree? In some cases, it means an artificial tree, but not at Growing Duluth where you will find the Norfolk Island pine. Even if you think you are familiar with this beautiful plant, you may be surprised to find out all the benefits this festive houseplant has to offer.

Norfolk Pines, also known as Norfolk Island pines (Araucaria heterophylla), are actually not in the pine family. They are from a tropical island off the coast of Australia and are perfectly adapted to make a home in your house or office. It is a zone 9 tolerant plant and thrives in zone 10 and 11, the climate of south Florida, so you can put it outside in the summer to promote faster growth. While it can tolerate temperatures down to 34 degrees, it will not live very long. It needs to stay inside in the winter in a bright room without the sun shining directly on it or the branches may turn brown. It also enjoys regular, weekly watering, but make sure the soil isn’t soggy and sitting in water. As with most plant varieties, it is important to have drainage in the pot.

While the festive nature of this plant is a big draw, it can also make a wonderful household addition throughout the year. They are natural air purifiers. In a study conducted by NASA, it was found that Norfolk Island pines purified the air indoors by removing VOCs (volatile organic compounds). VOCs are in most homes because they are released by beauty products, dry-cleaned clothes, paint, permanent markers, glue and cleaning products of all types.

This ancient plant dates back to the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods where there were vast forests for dinosaurs to munch on. It can be found today in a variety of household-worthy sizes at Growing Duluth. You can also find the growing supplies to keep your houseplants happy all year long including houseplant lights in several sizes. Gifting a small version of the Norfolk Island pine is a perfect “Charlie Brown” tree option to give kids, co-workers, or teachers. There are also mid-size and large options for a perfect replacement for a traditional tree. This is a great option for people with allergies verses traditional live trees. It may be an evergreen conifer, meaning it doesn’t lose its leaves and produces cones, but it is not in the pine, spruce or fir families which some people are allergic to.

Stop in Growing Duluth to see these wonderful plants in person, grab a unique gift or to find a houseplant that suites your plant-parent style. Gift certificates are available in store on their website growingduluth.com