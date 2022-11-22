THE LIST: Downtown Duluth Small Business Saturday Specials
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth put together a list of all member businesses that are having specials on “Small Business Saturday.”
This year it is November 26, 2022.
A Place for Fido
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
Raffle entry with purchase
Bookstore at Fitger’s
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
3 Book signings
Grand Prize drawing
Canal Park Gifts
345 South Lake Avenue
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 5pm
Holiday treats and 15% off select items
Dr. Laura Hill Chiropractic
305 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
All Day
Discover the difference of our unique approach and get a $100 gift certificate to a Duluth small business of your choice. www.drlarahill.com
Coupon code: SMALLBIZ
Duluth Area Family YMCA
302 West First Street
Duluth, MN 55802
7am to 4pm
Purchase a 3-month adult membership for $150 and get two training sessions plus two 7-day guest passes
Duluth Kitchen Company
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
$250 for 5.25 Qt Deep Dutch Oven, Le Creuset
Utility 5″ Hammer Stahl for $59.95
Utility 7″ Hammer Stahl for $129.95
Duluth Pack
365 Canal Park Drive
Duluth, MN 55802
9am to 9pm
Promotions and discounts up to 25% off select Duluth Pack manufactured items.
Fitger’s Complex
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
11am to 4pm
Santa and his live reindeer
Train to Bentleyville - duluthtrains.com
Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
10% off store-wide (excluding beer)
Frame Corner Gallery
323 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 3pm
Customer Appreciation Day! Framing and artwork discounts!
Frost River
1910 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55806
10am to 6pm
Metalsmith demos by Paul Webster, balloons, food tasting, Duluth Coffee Co. coffee, and book signing by Alex Messenger.
Glensheen Mansion
3300 London Road
Duluth, MN 55804
9am to 5pm
20% off local merch that is MN made in the Glensheen Gift Shop. Candle lights tours from 5-8pm.
Grandma’s Saloon & Grill Canal Park
522 South Lake Avenue
Duluth, MN 55802
11:30am to 5pm
4lb bags of frozen chicken wild rice soup for $18.50
Hucklebeary
218 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 6pm
The Grand Re-Opening!
Indigenous First (AICHO)
202 West Second Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 4pm
Biboon Bimaadizimin “Winter Good Life” Holiday Market featuring dozens of local and regional BIPOC craft and food vendors.
Lake Superior Art Glass
357 Canal Park Drive
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 4pm
Spend $40, get a handmade glass drinking straw
Spent $75, add a free glass candy cane
Spend $100, get a custom-made blown glass ornament
Spent $125, get all three!
Lester River Trading Company
28 North 3rd Avenue West
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 4pm
Product demonstrations – Dixie Belle chalk paint, cookies, coffee/hot chocolate.
Lizzards Art Gallery & Framing
11 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 3pm
Artist pop-ups, refreshments, collaborative shop hop
Market Gourmet
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
Gift baskets for sale
Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters
218 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 5pm
10% off store-wide
Namasté Gifts & Healing
400 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10:30am to 5pm
Sales! Giveaways! Drawings! A party!
Reimagined by T. Underwood
138 West First Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 5pm
Product demonstrations with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint & IOD Christmas products, hot cocoa/cider/cookies.
Security Jewelers
307 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 3pm
Treats, hot cider, and hot chocolate. Special pricing.
Siiviis Gallery
361 Canal Park Drive
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 5pm
Make your own ornament for $5 and hot cider.
St. Louis County Depot
506 West Michigan Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 5pm
Wander exhibits and galleries for free. For train tickets visit www.experiencethedepot.org
Tischer Gallery
395 South Lake Avenue
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 7pm
Customer Appreciation sale with 15% or more off all artwork plus a 2023 Tischer calendar free with artwork purchase.
Trailfitters
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
Buy 3 pairs of socks, get 1 free and get an extra 10% off clearance prices. Gift bag to the first 50 customers (with purchase) and grand prize gift drawing ($250).
Valentini’s Deli
201 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
11am to 2pm
Valentini’s Gift Baskets, wholesale food items, Poticas, Christmas cookie trays, hot sandwiches/soup ready to eat.
Whimsy
600 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
10am to 9pm
Treats and drawings for five $25 gift certificates throughout the weekend.