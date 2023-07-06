Northern News Now Apps for iOS, Android and Connected TV
Northern News Now News App
The Northern News Now App is your source for the news that impacts you. Get the most comprehensive breaking news and severe weather coverage, plus news, weather, and sports from Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin to the Iron Range and Northwestern Wisconsin. Watch our newscasts for breaking news events with live streaming video on your phone or tablet. Stay connected with Northern News Now for breaking news alerts. Receive First Alert weather updates at the same time as our team of meteorologists with video forecasts. Plus, closings and cancellation information. It’s all in the Northern News Now App. Get our free news app now.
Northern News Now First Alert Weather App
The Northern News Now First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates and more.
Features• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
• High resolution satellite cloud imagery
• Current weather updated multiple times per hour
• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
• Ability to add and save your favorite locations
• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
• Dedicated traffic page with flow data and incident reports
LIVE | LOCAL | FREE Watch Northern News Now on your favorite streaming TV app
Northern News Now AppleTV App
Northern News Now on AppleTV is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, First Alert weather and more. Watch Northern News Now live and on demand including Breaking news live-streams throughout the day on AppleTV. Download today in the AppleTV App Store on your AppleTV device. Just search for Northern News Now.
Northern News Now FireTV App
Northern News Now on FireTV is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, FirstAlert weather and more.
Northern News Now Roku App
Northern News Now on Roku is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, FirstAlert weather and more.