Northern News Now Apps for iOS, Android and Connected TV





Northern News Now First Alert Weather App



The Northern News Now First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates and more.





Features

• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed• High resolution satellite cloud imagery• Current weather updated multiple times per hour• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models• Ability to add and save your favorite locations• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather• Dedicated traffic page with flow data and incident reports