DULUTH, MN. -- Rebekah Rush, owner of Wonderfully Made, was hard at work on Friday setting up her store-front cabin with Christmas lights and decorations.

“I’ve been doing this since the first year in 2016,” said Rush, as she was setting up her cabin. “We did miss a little with COVID year, but it’s our second year at the DECC and it’s been great.”

Since her first year at the Winter Village, Rush has focused 10 months out of the year on preparing for the area’s coldest outdoor market now that it has become her largest source of income throughout the year.

“I would say Christmas shopping is about 90% of our business,” said Rush. “We prep all year for this event. We start in January, take a couple of weeks off after this event, and then start right back up again.”

A record-breaking number of 50 different local vendors are participating in this year’s Winter Village.

Hoping to not only show off their newest festive merchandise, but to meet their customers face-to-face.

“People coming from all over the place to see our cabins, we put a ton of effort into our cabins,” Elle Nelson, owner of Ivy Moon and the Moon Market, said. “We just get to share a lot of love with the community which is kind of our main motivation to be here.”

As for Rush, the impact the Winter Village has on her business alone each year allows her to keep coming back.

“The impact on small businesses is amazing,” Rush said. “It is just a blessing to be a part of this event because it helps us through the whole year. All the small businesses that participate are just so thankful to be a part of this, it’s amazing.”

DECC officials said that around 20,000 shoppers are projected to attend the first day of Duluth’s Winter Village on Saturday.