DULUTH, MN. -- A lot of noise Monday evening in Lincoln Park that wasn’t construction related.

From the sound of honking cars to loud cheering, Duluth residents brought out signs in protest.

Many residents of the Lincoln Park Apartment complex were recently told they’d have to move to another floor, or move out altogether, as the second floor is being converted into a hotel.

“Duluth needs affordable housing, not hotels,” said Pete Smith, a Duluth resident that joined in the rally.

That’s what dozens of signs held by protesters said.

Slamming the recent announcement made by P&R Property.

″The P&R Property developers who made this building, they took millions of dollars in city funds for affordable housing, and now they want to make a profit off of it,” said Smith. “I don’t think it’s okay.”

Property owners planning to turn the entire second floor into a 24-unit Boutique Hotel.

P&R Properties saying in a statement last week, the pandemic challenged them, and this change offers them some financial flexibility.

“It’s super frustrating, it almost feels illegal when places like P&R Properties used the limited amount of money that is dedicated to this important issue, and then turn it into something that is going to be hugely profitable for them,” said Smith.

But now, the city council is stepping in after hearing complaints.

“First off, we are upset about what is happening to the Lincoln Park Flats tenants,” said Janet Kennedy, the Duluth City Council President. “We certainly don’t want to see this happen again.”

Now looking to take action where they can, this Thursday.

“We did identify that there is some action that councilors can take to ensure that our development agreements are still moving forward the housing that we know is a priority,” said Kennedy.

Frustrations of residents, being heard loud and clear by city leaders.

“There is just a lot of shady stuff around this kind of development,” said Smith.