DULUTH, MN. -- Down in the Twin Cities, an increasing number of service industry workers are unionizing, and it’s looking like that trend is beginning to spread to Duluth.

The whispers of unionization at Vikre Distillery began less than a year ago.

“It really started with a couple of us talking about wages,” said Brynne Pass, an employee at Vikre Distillery.

Pass said in recent months, employees started sharing more concerns with each other about benefits and pay, especially as inflation grew.

“We kind of realized that these are a lot of struggles, a lot of places in the area are going through,” said Pass.

That, and what Pass called a lack of company transparency on wages, led them to UNITE HERE Local 17, a hospitality union group out of the Twin Cities.

“An overwhelming majority have signed their union cards already,” said Andres Bloomquist, a representative with UNITE HERE Local 17.

What started as a conversation within the walls of the Vikre Distillery led employees to announce their intent to unionize.

However, they are facing unique challenges ahead.

“Hospitality is an industry that has some levels of unionization in it, but not a ton to be honest,” said Dr. Jannifer David, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. “Some of that is because of the industry itself, there is a high amount of turnover.”

In Minnesota, 30% of workers need to sign union cards to certify a union as their representative. The Vikre crew already overcame that hurdle thanks to their small number of long-time employees.

“Also, we just shifted,” said Dr. David. “We have far less manufacturing than we used to have, we have more hospitality, particularly in Duluth. I mean, tourism is a big deal here.”

Vikre workers hope to use that to begin a wave of momentum for all service industries in the Northland.

“Yes, it’s about Vikre and making it a better place for us, but it’s more than that,” said Pass. “It’s about making the industry a livable industry.”

We asked Vikre management for a statement and did not hear back.

The union tells us Vikre management has not yet recognized their employee’s intent to unionize, meaning the employees will now have to hold a vote.

If a majority of employees agree to unionize, they will receive formal recognition, and work on contracts can begin.