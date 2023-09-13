DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth businesses have another chance to get money to spruce up their storefronts.

Downtown Duluth is now offering $3,500 grants for businesses in the downtown and Canal Park areas to improve their exteriors.

The program aims to drive more business and create an engaging environment for locals and tourists.

Christie Erickson, the co-owner of Vitta Pizza, was one of those recipients.

She’s hopeful more customers will stop by and enjoy their new decor.

“We were able to do a lot of exciting things to Vitta Pizza,” says Erickson. “Some of them include adding track lighting inside of the store right by the windows so you can showcase what’s going on inside the store. Especially the pizza making and the dough making, people especially kids love watching that.”

Kristie Stokes, the President of the Downtown Duluth organization, hopes the grants will help businesses grow.

“When you have an active storefront it just makes for a more active downtown as a whole,” says Stokes. “You have people walking and they’re feeling connected to those stores and they’re feeling drawn into a store even maybe when it’s not open.”

Business owners have until September 21 to submit their applications.

You can apply here.

