Slight flurry chance will fly by Tuesday before midweek clears up briefly

WEATHER STORY: Happy New Year, folks! We kicked off the year with mostly cloudy skies Monday morning, a mostly clear sky in the afternoon and a return to clouds later Monday night. Overnight those clouds might kick out a slight, light snow chance up north. Tuesday morning’s lows will start in the low 20s. Another shot at flurries may fly Tuesday night around the border before things clear up Wednesday. That clearing may be brief because a better chance of region-wide snow will arrive for the next weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky will become mostly cloudy every where but it will be the Canadian border area that gets a light snow shower chance. The low will range 20-25. The wind will be SW 10-20.

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for light snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the region. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens. Winds switch out of the WNW at 5-10 MPH, so some lake enhancement will be likely for areas east of Ashland along the South Shore. most of the region will see just a trace to an inch, while Iron and Gogebic Counties could see 1-3″ of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Some lake effect snow lingers east of Ashland along the South Shore through the early afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with decreasing clouds late in the day. Highs reach the 20s with lows dipping into the single digits to low teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies early lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Highs reach the 20s with lows in the teens.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Another low will come to call from Friday to Monday. Snow totals look light but slippery just like the last system we had this past weekend. Flurries will start and finish the coming round of precip. Best chance for a trace to three inches of snow will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow is vaguely possible Tuesday but a better chance comes next Friday to Monday. (maxuser | Northern News Now)

