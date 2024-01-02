PWHL inaugural game won by New York, Minnesota’s debut set for Wednesday

Minnesota’s team is set to open their season against Boston on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tsongas Center.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has officially opened the doors of its six hockey arenas.

New York defeated Toronto in the first game on New Year’s Day by scoring 4-0.

The first home game of the season for Minnesota will be on Saturday when they face Montreal at 2 p.m. in the Xcel Energy Center.

For the complete PWHL schedule or more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.

