Local volunteer fire department sees record number of emergency calls in 2023

By Cara Kopp
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A volunteer fire department just outside Duluth has been extremely busy lately.

2023 marked a record year for the Rice Lake Fire Department.

“We ended up having about a 30 to 40 call increase from the previous year,” said Rice Lake Fire Chief Mark Niemi.

Rice Lake Fire Department sees record breaking numbers in 2023(Northern News Now)

A record 268 emergency calls were made in 2023, compared to the 245 the year prior.

When going over the 2023 data, Chief Niemi noticed that a lot of the calls were non-fire related.

“The majority of calls we respond to are medical in nature,” said Chief Niemi.

The EMS needs are in large part due to Rice Lake’s aging population.

The community relies heavily on the department, which means they need a large team.

Currently, 22 men and women volunteer at the department and ensure all calls from the community were answered over the busy year, but not long ago, that staffing wasn’t there.

“About five or six years ago we were at our lowest membership numbers over the history of the fire department. I think we ended up dropping down to about 13 members,” said Chief Niemi.

Chief Niemi, who went to work in recruiting, found the next generation of first responders through a social media marketing campaign.

The RLFD staff, now prepared to help their community in the new year.

“I don’t think 2024 is going to be any different based on the trends we are seeing,” said Chief Niemi.

If you are interested in joining the RLFD team, click here.

