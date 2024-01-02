Holding On To History: USCGC Sundew turns 80 in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Before becoming a teacher with the Stella Maris Academy, James Guifre served on the legendary Coast Guard Cutter Sundew around the year 2000.

“I joined the Coast Guard because I found in my life that I like helping people, I like working out doors in the environment.” said Guifre during an ice breaking mission more than 20 years ago.

Guifre is just one of thousands of people who served on the Sundew during her 60 years of active duty and now 20 in retirement.

“The Coast Guard Cutter Sundew was built in 1944 and it was built here in Duluth, it has 1650 shaft horsepower and it’s 180 feet long.” said Michael Husak who was captain of the Sundew when Guifre served aboard.

Sundew is one of 38 Iris class buoy tenders built in Northland shipyards during World War Two. Sundew served on Lake Michigan until 1981 when she was transferred to Duluth. The ancient open bridge relic was retired in 2004 in a gala ceremony behind the DECC. The DECC operated the vessel as a tourist attraction for six years but it never made enough money to pay its annual mooring fee of 12 thousand dollars. It was offered free to the Marine Museum but they couldn’t afford a 12 grand a year expense either. The famous Duluth icon was at risk of being scrapped or being sold to a foreign government until self made trucking magnate Jeff Foster stepped in to buy the boat. He got it running in a day with help from Sundew veterans and volunteers from the U.S. Navy Cadet Corps.

“It’s my plan to keep it in the harbor and the community and have the community enjoy it just as much as we all do here.” said Jeff Foster in 2010 when his team of engineers refired the ship’s boilers.

Back then, Davan Scott was commander of the Cadet Corps and was honored to bring the Sundew back from the brink.

“It’s great to see the ship coming back to life after being dormant here for six years and now that the ship is actually sailing again it’s going to be exciting times.” said Davan Scott, Navy vet and commander of the cadets back in 2010.

Today, Jeff Foster uses the Sundew for the occasional foray into Lake Superior and as a training platform for the Navy Cadets.

