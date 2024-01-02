First Alert: Flurries Tuesday, possibly more snow this weekend

TUESDAY: A cold front will keep us mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries throughout the day. Accumulation will be minimal for most locations, but some lake effect snow develops late in the day for eastern portions of the South Shore, lasting into Wednesday evening. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the 20s and teens.

WEDNESDAY: Light lake effect snow continues for the South Shore east of Ashland until the evening hours. New snowfall of 1-3″ will be possible for these areas. Otherwise, the rest of the Northland will see decreasing clouds with highs reaching the 20s. Lows will be chilly, dipping into the single digits above and below zero.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue for the bulk of the day with increasing clouds late. Highs reach the 20s with lows in the teens and single digits.

FRIDAY: A slight chance for snow moves in for the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s to around 30 degrees. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a chance for snow.

WEEKEND SYSTEM: Long range models are bringing in a chance for snow Saturday into Sunday. As of now, a couple to a few inches of snow are possible, especially along the North Shore where lake enhancement is looking more likely. Check back for updates as we get closer to the weekend as we are still a few days out and timing/totals will likely change a little bit.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.