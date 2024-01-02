Duluth’s First Baby of the New Year born in St. Luke’s, Pair of Twins open 2024 at Essentia

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At St. Luke’s Hospital is where Duluth’s first baby of 2024 was born.

Duluth's first baby of the New Year, Joanna.
Duluth's first baby of the New Year, Joanna.(Northern News Now)

Just before 6 a.m. this morning, a baby girl named Joanna came into the world at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

Joanna’s due date was set for the day after Christmas, but the infant surprised her parents 36 hours after mom was induced for labor. The new parents say they are excited to start the New Year as a new family.

“It’s nerve-racking because she is our first baby and we are in our early twenties, but it is very exciting and we are excited to bring her home,” said Savanna and Jonathan.

Savanna says her grandmother who wanted to meet baby Joanna passed away just a few weeks ago before her arrival, but says she loved her very much and will be watching over them.

About five hours later at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, a pair of twins were born.

Baby girl Addison was born at 11:22 a.m. and was quickly followed by her sister Brinley two minutes later.

Addison weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, while Brinley came in at 4 pounds and 3 ounces.

According to the parents, twins do not run in the family.

Twin sisters Addison and Brinley at the Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital.
Twin sisters Addison and Brinley at the Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital.(Essentia Health)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Rescue effort underway after two people and dog fall into 50-foot gorge
UPDATE: Two people rescued from fall into 50-foot gorge, dog missing
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday

Latest News

Driver Refuses to stop at Grand Portage Port of Entry
City by City is a daily segment that airs during the Northern News Now News at 4 p.m.
City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Ely
City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Ely
Snowplow flips in vehicle crash Sunday morning