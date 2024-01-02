Duluth’s First Baby of the New Year born in St. Luke’s, Pair of Twins open 2024 at Essentia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At St. Luke’s Hospital is where Duluth’s first baby of 2024 was born.

Duluth's first baby of the New Year, Joanna. (Northern News Now)

Just before 6 a.m. this morning, a baby girl named Joanna came into the world at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

Joanna’s due date was set for the day after Christmas, but the infant surprised her parents 36 hours after mom was induced for labor. The new parents say they are excited to start the New Year as a new family.

“It’s nerve-racking because she is our first baby and we are in our early twenties, but it is very exciting and we are excited to bring her home,” said Savanna and Jonathan.

Savanna says her grandmother who wanted to meet baby Joanna passed away just a few weeks ago before her arrival, but says she loved her very much and will be watching over them.

About five hours later at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, a pair of twins were born.

Baby girl Addison was born at 11:22 a.m. and was quickly followed by her sister Brinley two minutes later.

Addison weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, while Brinley came in at 4 pounds and 3 ounces.

According to the parents, twins do not run in the family.

Twin sisters Addison and Brinley at the Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital. (Essentia Health)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.