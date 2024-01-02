City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Ely

Duluth, MN- The Depot is hosting the second ‘Caged In’ night on Friday, January 5. The event celebrates all things Nicholas Cage. There will be three showings of classic Cage films, starting with Raising Arizona, followed by Moonstruck and ending with Ghost Rider. There will be trivia in between screenings and Superior Waffles will be serving up dinner. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Washburn, WI- Sweet Fern Apothecary is hosting a mocktail night on Friday, January 12. Tickets are $45 and the event will teach attendees how to create syrups, from herbal to bitter and floral options. Also discussed will be preservation methods, with and without alcohol. Class size is limited and tickets can be bought online.

Ely, MN- The Ely Winter Festival is looking for artists. This year’s celebration will be held February 1-11 with the annual snow sculpting symposium running February 1- 4. The festival is still looking for sculptors for this year’s show. Applications can be submitted through January 10. This is not a contest, simply an exhibit for creators to display their work.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Iron River, Arrowhead

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.