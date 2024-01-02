City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Ely

By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN- The Depot is hosting the second ‘Caged In’ night on Friday, January 5. The event celebrates all things Nicholas Cage. There will be three showings of classic Cage films, starting with Raising Arizona, followed by Moonstruck and ending with Ghost Rider. There will be trivia in between screenings and Superior Waffles will be serving up dinner. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Washburn, WI- Sweet Fern Apothecary is hosting a mocktail night on Friday, January 12. Tickets are $45 and the event will teach attendees how to create syrups, from herbal to bitter and floral options. Also discussed will be preservation methods, with and without alcohol. Class size is limited and tickets can be bought online.

Ely, MN- The Ely Winter Festival is looking for artists. This year’s celebration will be held February 1-11 with the annual snow sculpting symposium running February 1- 4. The festival is still looking for sculptors for this year’s show. Applications can be submitted through January 10. This is not a contest, simply an exhibit for creators to display their work.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Iron River, Arrowhead

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Rescue effort underway after two people and dog fall into 50-foot gorge
UPDATE: Two people rescued from fall into 50-foot gorge, dog missing
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday

Latest News

City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Ely
Superior Salvation Army
Superior Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal after extension
Noon Years Eve kid friendly event
Kids ring in 2024 early with “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration Saturday
Local businesses, including Spirit Mountain, are feeling the unseasonable heat.
The financial toll of an unusually warm winter