Superior Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal after extension

Superior Salvation Army
Superior Salvation Army(KBJR)
By Matt McConico
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUPERIROR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Salvation Army of Superior was about $2,000 behind their goal when the scheduled Red Kettle Campaign ended.

Leaders asked Superior Super One locations if volunteers could keep ringing bells for another week to try to reach their goal.

They did keep ringing, but they surpassed the goal when one person showed-up with a $2,500 check.

Captain Jasen Elcombe say that check clearly pushed them over their goal, and they still haven’t counted the totals they collected in the last few days of extended bell ringing.

