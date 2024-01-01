Some will see snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning

NEW YEAR’S DAY MONDAY: Happy New Year, folks! We kick off the year with mostly cloudy skies early and mostly clear skies by the afternoon hours. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the 20s and teens. Clouds begin to increase overnight.

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for light snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the region. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens. Winds switch out of the WNW at 5-10 MPH, so some lake enhancement will be likely for areas east of Ashland along the South Shore. most of the region will see just a trace to an inch, while Iron and Gogebic Counties could see 1-3″ of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Some lake effect snow lingers east of Ashland along the South Shore through the early afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with decreasing clouds late in the day. Highs reach the 20s with lows dipping into the single digits to low teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies early lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Highs reach the 20s with lows in the teens.

