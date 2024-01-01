Some will see snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YEAR’S DAY MONDAY: Happy New Year, folks! We kick off the year with mostly cloudy skies early and mostly clear skies by the afternoon hours. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the 20s and teens. Clouds begin to increase overnight.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for light snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the region. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens. Winds switch out of the WNW at 5-10 MPH, so some lake enhancement will be likely for areas east of Ashland along the South Shore. most of the region will see just a trace to an inch, while Iron and Gogebic Counties could see 1-3″ of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Some lake effect snow lingers east of Ashland along the South Shore through the early afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with decreasing clouds late in the day. Highs reach the 20s with lows dipping into the single digits to low teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies early lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Highs reach the 20s with lows in the teens.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Rescue effort underway after two people and dog fall into 50-foot gorge
Rescue effort underway after two people and dog fall into 50-foot gorge
David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case

Latest News

We should get a clear to partly cloudy sky for the first day of 2024
First Alert: the week ahead will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry
Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
First Alert: Sunshine to return Sunday as temperatures cool slightly
Northern News Now
First Alert: Freezing drizzle is making Saturday travel slippery, snow should arrive in evening
PM Weather Recording
DECEMBER 29, PM WEATHER