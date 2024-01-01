Car doesn’t stop at Grand Portage Port of Entry checkpoint

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On New Year’s Day a car didn’t stop at the the Grand Portage Port of Entry entering the United States from Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection called Cook County Dispatch at 11:15am when a Mitsubishi Gallant did not stop.

Minnesota State Troopers attempted to stop the Mitsubishi, but the driver refused.

That is when Troopers began the pursuit of the Mitsubishi south on Highway 61 toward Grand Marias.

Stopsticks were successfully deployed by Cook County Deputies east of Grand Marais.

The Mitsubishi was then located at a gas station in Grand Marias.

Minnesota State Patrol says the the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

He was identified as a 31-year-old male, but his name was not immediately released.

Troopers say charges are pending for fleeing.

The State Patrol was assisted by Cook County and the DNR.

No injuries were reported to citizens or law enforcement in the incident.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.