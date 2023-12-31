Rescue effort underway after two people and dog fall into 50-foot gorge

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews near Schroeder Minnesota are working to rescue one person and a dog that slid down a 50-foot gorge on the Superior Hiking Trail Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Cook County dispatch received a call that 2 people had fallen down a gorge and needed to be rescued.

The people were hiking on the Superior Hiking Trail north of Schroeder when the accident happened.

It was also reported that a dog slid down as well.

The hiking trail was on the edge of an approximately 50-foot gorge.

The victims were described as a 60-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, and a 60-70 lb. dog.

As responders arrived, they learned one person had made it out, but the other person and the dog were still at the bottom.

As of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, there were no injuries associated with this call.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

