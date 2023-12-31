Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An officer was shot and killed after witnessing a crime at a Sheetz gas station in North Carolina, police say.

The Greensboro Police Department identified the officer as Sergeant Philip Dale Nix. He was on the force for 23 years and was “a loving husband, father and son.”

The shooting happened Saturday around 4 p.m. at the Sheetz gas station at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, North Carolina, police say.

The Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said that Nix was off-duty when he “witnessed a crime occur” and attempted “to approach the suspects” before being shot.

Thompson said two off-duty first responders were at the scene and provided treatment to Nix before crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28, are in custody in connection with Nix’s death.

Foster is charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held with no bond.

Blackwell is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held without bond.

According to authorities, additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

