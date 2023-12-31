Northlanders gather for annual Christmas Bird Count in Superior

Northlanders gather for annual Christmas Bird Count in Superior
Northlanders gather for annual Christmas Bird Count in Superior
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Despite the colder weather and snow flurries on Saturday, some Northlanders ventured into the wilderness to count birds.

The Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve held their annual Christmas Bird Count.

Birders spent their day exploring the greater Superior area to record the population of winter birds.

Now in its ninth year locally, the bird count is part of a nationwide effort to compile bird findings with the National Audubon Society that’s been happening for 124 years.

According to Lake Superior Reserve officials, because of the mild winter, their findings this year are a bit unusual.

“People have been seeing robins. Robins singing in their backyards. Just two days ago in my backyard, a chickadee started singing,” said Sharon Moen Friends of Lake Superior Reserve Chair.

The data will be used to help determine the home range and winter range of many species native to the Superior area.

