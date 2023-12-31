New Year’s Eve events in the Northland planned for Sunday

New Year's Eve events in the Northland planned for Sunday
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve Sunday, many venues across the Northland have gatherings planned.

In Duluth, Wussow’s Concert Cafe will be holding its annual All Day New Year’s Eve Extravaganza.

The party kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will feature live music performances all day through midnight.

For information on that event, click here.

CASDA will be holding its annual Behind the Mask Gala on Sunday night.

The gathering will be held at Barker’s Island, kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse to help support their mission.

Click here for more information on the gala.

The DECC will hold their Glamour and Gold: A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve party with dinner beginning at 6:00 p.m.

For information on that event click here.

For information on many events in our region click here.

