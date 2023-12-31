Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
1 person critically hurt in crash
Carlton crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
First Alert: Sunshine to return Sunday as temperatures cool slightly

Latest News

Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Pyrotechnics engineer Wilson Mao has designed and staged every major fireworks display in the...
The pyro master behind Hong Kong's iconic fireworks displays