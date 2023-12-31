Kids ring in 2024 early with “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration Saturday

Noon Years Eve kid friendly event
Noon Years Eve kid friendly event(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and while many might have some life-changing resolutions, others have another thing in mind.

Some people’s resolutions might be to work out more, eat healthier foods, and even save more money, but young people might want something else.

Flynn Xu, who will be six in the new year can only think about his favorite movie character.

“Godzilla,” said Xu.

Little Margaux, whose still trying to decide what she wants the new year to bring her and her family.

“I don’t know,” said Margaux.

Margaux’s older sister, Emma has her mind set on bigger goals for 2024.

“To learn how to read,” said Emma.

While many adults will be celebrating New Year’s Eve this Sunday, kids at Duluth Public Library got to partake in a kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve Saturday.

Kids could count down until noon for balloons to drop to celebrate the ‘Noon’ years.

Carmella Hatch, the Early Literacy Coordinator with the Duluth Public Library said this kind of event allows kids to have their event without being left out.

“I think it’s nice to have something for kids to celebrate,” said Hatch. “Especially when they’re really young and aren’t quite old enough to go to a New Year’s Eve party or know what it really means to bring in the new year, so this just kind of brings it down to their level.”

Bringing in the new year and hoping for a brighter future is something Emma can’t wait for.

“I’m excited for the New Year to come,” said Emma.

If you’re interested in getting your kids more involved with the Duluth Public Library https://duluthlibrary.org/kids/

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake Ice Floe
David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
1 person critically hurt in crash
Carlton crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024

Latest News

Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
First Alert: Saturday will be slippery and snowy, Sunday should be cloudy and dry
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Vehicle restriction on Upper Red Lake to begin Saturday at sunset
Click here for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson December 30
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday