Kids ring in 2024 early with “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and while many might have some life-changing resolutions, others have another thing in mind.

Some people’s resolutions might be to work out more, eat healthier foods, and even save more money, but young people might want something else.

Flynn Xu, who will be six in the new year can only think about his favorite movie character.

“Godzilla,” said Xu.

Little Margaux, whose still trying to decide what she wants the new year to bring her and her family.

“I don’t know,” said Margaux.

Margaux’s older sister, Emma has her mind set on bigger goals for 2024.

“To learn how to read,” said Emma.

While many adults will be celebrating New Year’s Eve this Sunday, kids at Duluth Public Library got to partake in a kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve Saturday.

Kids could count down until noon for balloons to drop to celebrate the ‘Noon’ years.

Carmella Hatch, the Early Literacy Coordinator with the Duluth Public Library said this kind of event allows kids to have their event without being left out.

“I think it’s nice to have something for kids to celebrate,” said Hatch. “Especially when they’re really young and aren’t quite old enough to go to a New Year’s Eve party or know what it really means to bring in the new year, so this just kind of brings it down to their level.”

Bringing in the new year and hoping for a brighter future is something Emma can’t wait for.

“I’m excited for the New Year to come,” said Emma.

If you’re interested in getting your kids more involved with the Duluth Public Library https://duluthlibrary.org/kids/

