Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake Ice Floe
David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
1 person critically hurt in crash
Carlton crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024

Latest News

Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
First Alert: Saturday will be slippery and snowy, Sunday should be cloudy and dry
FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant