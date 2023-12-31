Great Pyrenees reunited with family after cameras caught him being stolen from yard

A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.
A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.(Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Brisco, a Great Pyrenees, was reunited with his family after he was stolen from his yard, according to authorities.

Authorities in Virginia say they received a call that two women were seen on camera stealing the dog on Christmas Day.

Brisco was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Langmo
UPDATE: Missing Solway Township man found unharmed after 10 hour search
1 person critically hurt in crash
Carlton crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Jake Novaczyk
Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday
Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
First Alert: Saturday will be slippery and snowy, Sunday should be cloudy and dry

Latest News

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024