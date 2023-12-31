First Alert: the week ahead will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry

WEATHER STORY: The occluded low pressure system that brought snow Saturday is leaving the region on Sunday. Higher pressure will take over and bring back a clearer sky. New Year’s Day will come up partly cloudy as the high pressure system sticks around. The light snow we got Saturday should stick around, too, as temperatures cool a bit for the week ahead. It will still be warmer than normal but at least it will be below 32 degrees for the most part.

SUNDAY: Snow should be done around sunrise. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast most of the day but holes in the clouds will shine through now and then. The afternoon high will be 27. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy overnight. The low temperature will fall towards 15. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

Click here for the video forecast

MONDAY: A high pressure cell will clear the sky to partly cloudy conditions. The afternoon high will be 30. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will become mostly cloudy again. That will insulate our region and raise the morning temp to 23. The afternoon temp will be 30. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High temps will run from 20-30 which is just a little warmer than normal. The morning lows will range from 10-23. Another dry week is likely with a shot of snow finally showing up next Saturday.

It will be fairly cloudy yet dry for much of the week ahead (maxuser | KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.