UWS mens hockey advances to finals in Superior Showdown after a 2-1 victory over Marian

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The University of Wisconsin-Superior mens hockey hosted the Superior Showdown Presented by Subway and picked up a win over Marian in their first game.

The scoring started with seven minutes to go in the first period when the Yellowjackets sophomore Frank Dovorany scored an even-strength goal off an assist from Collin Pederson.

UWS would extend their lead to two just over a minute later when senior Jordan Guiney scored off assists from C.J. Walker and Matthew Danziger.

That was UWS’s final goal of the night.

Marian tried to bring themselves back with a power-play goal early in the final period but UWS would hold them off for the 2-1 victory.

Superior will face second-ranked St. Scholastica in the Championship game at 7 p.m. at Wessman Arena.

