UWS mens hockey advances to finals in Superior Showdown after a 2-1 victory over Marian

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The University of Wisconsin-Superior mens hockey hosted the Superior Showdown Presented by Subway and picked up a win over Marian in their first game.

The scoring started with seven minutes to go in the first period when the Yellowjackets sophomore Frank Dovorany scored an even-strength goal off an assist from Collin Pederson.

UWS would extend their lead to two just over a minute later when senior Jordan Guiney scored off assists from C.J. Walker and Matthew Danziger.

That was UWS’s final goal of the night.

Marian tried to bring themselves back with a power-play goal early in the final period but UWS would hold them off for the 2-1 victory.

Superior will face second-ranked St. Scholastica in the Championship game at 7 p.m. at Wessman Arena.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake Ice Floe
They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024
David Langmo
Authorities search for missing man in Solway Township
Northern News Now
First Alert: Light snow leads to slick travel Saturday evening

Latest News

UWS mens hockey defeats Marian to advance to Superior Showdown Championship
Proctor boys hockey celebrates goal.
Prep Hockey: Proctor wins by three over Northern Lakes, Denfeld picks up overtime win against CEC
Prep Hockey: Local Holiday Hockey tournaments wrap up
UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.
UMD mens hockey finishes third in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off after a 4-1 victory over Air Force.