UMD mens hockey finishes third in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off after a 4-1 victory over Air Force.

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs mens hockey team faced the Air Force Academy in the consolation bracket of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

UMD and the Air Force ended the first period tied at 1 but in the next two periods, the Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals to win 4-1.

The first penalty of the game would give Air Force a man advantage which they used to score the first goal of the game more than 13 minutes into the first period.

UMD quickly answered just 15 seconds later junior Carter Loney scored his first goal since Nov. 3 off assists from Connor McMenamin and Luke Bast to make it 1-1.

It stayed that way for the rest of the period and most of the second.

The only goal in the second period was scored by UMD’s goal leader Ben Steeves to give the Bulldogs the lead with five seconds to go in the second period.

UMD sophomore Luke Johnson would score his first goal of the season to give the Bulldogs a two-goal lead.

With two seconds remaining Ben Steeves scored his 14th goal of the season on an empty net and UMD would go on to win 4-1.

Senior Zach Stejskal was protecting the net for the Bulldogs and picked up 33 saves in the victory.

Next up for the Bulldogs is an exhibition match against the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

