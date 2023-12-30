Two injured, one ejected from vehicle in crash near Hibbing Saturday

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a head-on vehicle crash near Hibbing around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to St. Louis County officials, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on accident on Highway 5 in Balkan Township, just South of the Hibbing Taconite main entrance.

Law enforcement learned from witnesses that a vehicle had been traveling north on Highway 5 and lost control on the ice-covered roadway.

According to those witnesses, the vehicle began fishtailing and ultimately crossed over the centerline, where they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle subsequently left the roadway, rolled, and ejected the driver.

Authorities indicate that the driver, a 39-year-old man from Balkan Township, was not wearing their seatbelt.

He was transported via ambulance to Fairview Hospital in Hibbing and later transported to a Duluth hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated on scene by ambulance personnel and released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, however, authorities believe slippery roads and driving too fast for the conditions are contributing factors.

