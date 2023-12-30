Prep Hockey: Proctor wins by three over Northern Lakes, Denfeld picks up overtime win against CEC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Heritage Holiday Classic Tournament Finals: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth Denfeld 4 (F/OT)

Bill McGann Holiday Classic Tournament Finals: Northern Lakes 2, Proctor 5 (Final)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.