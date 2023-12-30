First Alert: Saturday will be slippery and snowy, Sunday should be cloudy and dry

Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
Snow will be light for most zones but still could make roads slippery.
By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: There’s an occluded low pressure system right over our region. A low “occludes” when its cold front overtakes its warm front and shoves all the warm air aloft. That upper level air cools, turn into cloud and then drops precip. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Saturday afternoon for Wisconsin and Minnesota due to slippery roads. On Saturday, it started as freezing rain that has made roads slippery. Saturday night, it will shift to light snow. On Sunday, it will slowly clear and New Year’s Day will come up sunny as a high pressure system comes to visit.

Alerts are out because of slippery roads Saturday afternoon.
Alerts are out because of slippery roads Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY: The sky will be overcast. Freezing fog and drizzle is likely. The afternoon may get a several hours break with a cloudy sky but no precip. The high will be near 30. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

Light snow should start around 6 pm Saturday.
Light snow should start around 6 pm Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The overcast sky should begin kicking out light snow around 6 pm. Totals by Sunday morning will be a trace to three inches. The highest totals are most likely in the Snowbelt of the South Shore. The low temp will be near 22. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

Click here for the video forecast

SUNDAY: Snow should be done around sunrise. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast most of the day but holes in the clouds should appear by sunset. The afternoon high will be 27. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A high pressure cell will clear the sky to mostly sunny status. The morning low will be 13. The afternoon high will be 30. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will become mostly cloudy again. That will insulate our region and raise the morning temp to 23. The afternoon temp will be 30. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High temps will run from 20-30 which is just a little warmer than normal. The morning lows will range from 10-23. Another dry week is likely with a shot of snow finally showing up next Saturday.

The week ahead will be a little warmer than normal and fairly dry, too.
The week ahead will be a little warmer than normal and fairly dry, too.

