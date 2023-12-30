The financial toll of an unusually warm winter

SILVER BAY, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a lack of winter weather this season, businesses in the Northland are starting to feel the financial loss.

“We were making probably 10 to 15 grand a month plowing snow,” said Jeremy Tedrick, the owner of Jer’s Small Engine Repair and Plowing Services. “Then this year, there’s literally nothing.”

Last winter, Tedrick’s company was plowing 60 driveways a week.

Over the course of this less than snowy winter, he has only plowed five driveways this season.

“We could just hope we’re going to get snow. The forecast, everybody looks at it, and then it’s like there’s nothing and a rain for four or five days there,” said Tedrick.

A harsh, warm winter reality hitting a variety of businesses, including Ski Hut in Duluth.

During last year’s record snow fall, the ski shop saw a jump in Nordic ski sales thanks to ski tourism.

This year however, the lack of tourism dropped their store’s foot traffic by 20-30%.

Over at Spirit Mountain, it hasn’t been easy either.

The popular ski destination lost three whole days of their ski season, because they had to close to make snow.

The few days they were forced to close were also typically some of the busiest days of the year.

On the bright side, Spirit Mountain hasn’t had to turn away any season pass holders.

However, over at Snowflake Nordic Ski Center, they have had to halt all lessons and day passes due to the brown trails.

Those over at Chester Bowl also feeling the seasonal heat after almost opening a week later than normal this year.

Unfortunately, the rain and warmth continued to hit them even after their grand opening and had to close down for an uncertain amount of time.

As 2023 comes to an end, businesses who rely on snow like Jer’s Services, are desperately waiting the snow and cold to arrive.

“Let it snow,” said Tedrick.

There is a silver lining.

Some of the businesses we heard from say they made extra money during last year’s supersized winter, helping them get through the slow start of this season.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.