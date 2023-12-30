Bad crash closes Highway 210 near Black Bear Casino Resort

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash Friday night closed a portion of Highway 210.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near Black Bear Casino Resort, just west of I-35.

1 person critically hurt in crash (Daniel Wolfe | kbjr)

Our crew on scene reports traffic was being re-routed in both directions.

Officials tell us a semi went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Responders found the driver unconscious and not breathing.

However, they were able to resuscitate them, and the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Our reporter also tells us someone was trying to drive around the road closure, when they struck a fire truck.

That resulted in minor damage and no injuries.

